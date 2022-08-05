McDonald's worker shot over food order has died

The McDonald's employee who was shot at a Brooklyn, New York, restaurant on Monday has reportedly died.

According to WNBC, the alleged shooter and the 23-year-old employee got into an altercation stemming from cold french fries.

Police said they arrested a 20-year-old for the shooting. He is charged with attempted murder and criminal possession. Those charges could be upgraded now that the victim is dead.

An 18-year-old was also arrested in the case. PIX 11 reports that she handed the shooter the weapon and then ran off with it after the shooting.