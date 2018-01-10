Massive earthquake centered in the Caribbean; tsunami possible for US territories

The USGS reported a magnitude 7.6 earthquake in the middle of the Caribbean Sea on Tuesday evening, in the open waters between Honduras and Jamaica. The earthquake was measured at 9:52 p.m. ET.

Although the massive earthquake was far from any land mass, a tsunami is expected for Central America, and some Caribbean islands. Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands are among the areas under a tsunami advisory.

A tsunami would take several hours to reach the Puerto Rico and US Virgin Island coast, but warnings might be challenging for the area as many are still without power from September's Hurricane Maria.

No tsunami threat is expected for the US mainland.

No damage has been reported in the region, as of Tuesday evening.