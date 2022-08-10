Man who found recent remains at Lake Mead speaks up about gruesome discovery

The man who says he found human remains at Lake Mead Saturday is speaking about the discovery.

This marks the fourth time human remains have been discovered in the past three months at Lake Mead.

FULL COVERAGE: Lake Mead mysteries: Multiple discoveries of human remains as drought shrinks water levels

Christopher Orozco says he and his family were visiting the lake to go for a swim when they found the bones sticking out of the sand under shallow water.

He captured photos and videos of the bones before reporting them to the National Park Service.

Saturday’s discovery at Swim Beach is the same location where human remains were found on July 25th.

“We went in the water, one of my daughters said she saw something in the water she thought it was a bone,” says Christopher Orozco, “I said okay let me go see, as I got closer I picked it up I noticed it was a bone like this big.”

The National Park Service confirmed to KTNV that Orozco was the reporting party.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office explained the remains found on August 6th and July 25th were partial remains and they are investigating if they belong to the same individual.

This story was originally published by KTNV in Las Vegas, Nevada.