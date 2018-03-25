Man tried destroying McDonald's 'Golden Arches' after being refused order

An Oregon man was arrested last week and faces multiple criminal charges after attempting to destroy a McDonald's location's "Golden Arches" after he was refused an order of 30 double cheeseburgers.

The News-Review first reported the March 17 incident, which took place in Sutherlin, Oregon.

Jedediah Ezekiel Fulton was charged with suspicion of second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief and harassment, the News-Review reported.

The incident became so scary, a witness inside the McDonald's pulled out a gun out of fear.

Fulton allegedly became irate after McDonald's employees refused to fulfill his order of 30 double cheeseburgers. After being refused the order, Fulton allegedly tore down a McDonald's banner and attempted to destroy the location's Golden Arches.

Why he was refused the order in the first place is unknown.