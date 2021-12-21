Man graduates from Arkansas 50 years after starting college

Fifty years after he began college, a 68-year-old man in Arkansas has earned his degree.

Phillip Ezell started in 1971.

He then left to be a photographer.

After 20 years, he began running a sports supply company.

Another 20 years went by, and then he got into real estate.

And started a family.

But for him, something was always missing, so he decided to go back to school.

"He said he was going to do it. I said, you are going to do what? And then he started and just kept going," Phillip's wife Suzanne Ezell said.

The 68-year-old now has a biology degree.

"I think this is a great accomplishment that he did this. I think this is great. All about him. Now he can get a job," Suzanne Ezell said.

As for what that job will be, Phillip doesn't quite know what it'll be,

"Trying to decide what I want to do when I grow up."