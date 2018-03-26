Man dies in police custody in Maryland while under suicide watch

WESTMINSTER, Maryland - A man placed under suicide protocol has died in police custody.

Early Sunday, Maryland State Police was contacted by the Carroll County Sheriffs Office, to investigate an in custody death.

Officials say the detainee was being held at the Carroll County Detention Center on first degree assault charges.

No details on the arrestee's identity have been released, pending next of kin notification.

Maryland State Police Homicide detectives have taken the lead in the investigation.