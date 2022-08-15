Lucky Delaware man wins Maryland lottery twice in a month

A Delaware man is pretty lucky after winning the Maryland lottery twice in a month.

State lottery officials said Duane Ketterman recently won more than $30,000.

He won $18,000 in early July.

The 43-year-old powerline technician drives into Maryland for work and routinely buys lottery tickets, lottery officials said.

Officials said he stopped by a Racetrax convenience store last week as he and his family passed through Queen Anne’s County on a trip.

When they stopped a few hours later for breakfast, that's when he found out he'd won, according to a press release.

He told lottery officials he couldn't believe he had won the first time and he was "stunned" when he won the second time.

“I couldn’t believe I won the first time,” Ketterman told lottery officials. “So, when I saw this one, I was just stunned.”

Ketterman said he plans to save the money for a rainy day.