Lost for decades, Dorothy's dress from 'Oz' up for sale

A blue and white checked gingham dress, worn by Judy Garland in the "Wizard of Oz," hangs on display, Monday, April 25, 2022, at Bonhams in New York. One of the most iconic outfits in American movie history is heading for auction, discovered in a box after decades of being thought lost. The dress was found last year at the Catholic University of America, and is on display in New York City before being put up for sale next month by Bonhams. (AP Photo/Katie Vasquez)
Posted at 4:51 PM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 17:51:11-04

NEW YORK (AP) — A blue-and-white dress that Judy Garland wore as Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz” is up for sale.

It was assumed lost for decades at Catholic University of America but was found last year in a shoebox.

It's going to be part of Bonhams “Classic Hollywood: Film and Television” auction May 24 in Los Angeles.

It's now on display at the auction house's New York location.

The dress is expected to sell for between $800,000 and $1.2 million.

There was more than one made for Garland while filming. However, only two are with the blouse she wore underneath. That includes the one found at Catholic University. The other dress with the blouse was sold by Bonhams in 2015 for over $1.5 million.

