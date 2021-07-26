Watch
Last victim of Florida condo collapse has been identified, family says

AP
This April 17, 2021 photo provided by Liz Segel shows Estelle Hedaya at The Deck at Island Gardens in Miami. (Liz Segel via AP)
Posted at 2:29 PM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 15:46:02-04

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A relative says the last victim of the Florida building collapse has been identified.

Ikey Hedaya told The Associated Press on Monday that his sister Estelle Hedaya, an outgoing 54-year-old, was the last victim of the fallen condo to be identified of the 98 victims removed from the rubble.

He said the identification ended a torturous four-week wait for Hedaya's family.

On Friday, rescuers concluded a month-long effort to painstakingly removing the last of a mountain of debris during a recovery effort in which they pulled out 98 bodies.

The oceanside Champlain Towers South collapsed on June 24.

The Miami-Dade Police Department is now handling the recovery effort, continuing to search for human remains and personal items until they’ve completed a full additional search of the remaining debris.

