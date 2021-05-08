Las Vegas HS graduate receives $2.5 million in scholarship offers

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Few people have even heard of a young scholar making his way out of high school with a 5.037 GPA, much less being able to claim they sat in the same classroom.

Students at Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas could make that claim if they happened to be in the same class as Trelas A. Dyson IV.

Dyson received 59 college acceptance letters from schools all over the country, and they wanted to help him get there, offering a combined $2,525,006 in scholarships.

Dyson wanted to thank his parents for their support and credited an exceptional high school counselor at Shadow Ridge for helping him get to the point he is now.

"I'm just extremely thankful to be in this position," he said, "I hope that in the future, there's so much more to come. So, my only purpose in life is to help out others and try to make the world more positive, so this is the first step of many."

Dyson decided to attend the University of Southern California to major in Cinema and Media Studies.

He said he wants to use that base to pursue a career in film and television production.

