Las Vegas high school student arrested for attempted murder, sex assault of teacher

A 16-year-old student was arrested for the attempted murder and sexual assault of their teacher, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced on Friday.

#BREAKING: Metro police and CCSD PD are investigating the attempted murder and sexual assault of a teacher at Eldorado High School, police say, by a 16 year old student.

CCEA and CCSD officials are at the school now.

We're heading there.@KTNV — @SeanKTNV (@seanktnv) April 8, 2022

Police officers arrived at Eldorado High School on Thursday after receiving reports of an injured teacher.

Investigators with the LVMPD Sexual Assault Section determined that the teacher was in her classroom when the teenage student came in to talk about grades.

"At some point, the suspect got violent and began punching the victim and strangled her until she lost consciousness," police said.

The student fled the classroom after the attack, police said. Another employee found the injured teacher and called 911.

Investigators arrested the teen at a home in the area "without incident."

The student was booked into a detention center for attempted murder, sexual assault, battery with intent to commit sexual assault, first-degree kidnapping, and robbery. Prosecutors with the Clark County District Attorney's Office will determine what charges the teen faces in court.

Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said he was "devastated" by news of the assault on one of the district's teachers.

"Our hearts are heavy because of the violence committed against her, and we pray for her full recovery," Jara stated.

NEW message to Eldorado High School parents, students and staff: pic.twitter.com/LKV9KkSopp — KTNV 13 Action News (@KTNV) April 8, 2022

The superintendent reiterated his previous position that "violent acts, assaults, and bullying will not be tolerated and those who choose to engage in these activities will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

News of the attack comes as CCSD faces heightened scrutiny of its response to recent violent incidents at schools. Parents and teachers have called on the district to do more to prevent violence and punish those who perpetrate it.

Principal Christina Brockett sent an email to parents on Thursday notifying them that a staff member had been assaulted. In a new message to the school community on Friday, Brockett thanked the school staff "who helped respond to the terrible situation and helped a colleague in need."

"We are doing everything possible to support our students, staff, and community," she said.

Brockett called the assault "an isolated incident."

"Eldorado is an amazing school with students and staff who are here to support each other," she said. "While it will take time, we will work through this and emerge a stronger Sundevil family."

Officials with the school district and the Clark County Education Association were at the school on Friday to talk with staff about the incident. Reporter Sean DeLancey will follow this story and report the latest information on 13 Action News at 5, 6 and 11 p.m.

Anyone with information about this assault is asked to contact the LVMPD Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

This story was originally published by KTNV in Las Vegas, Nevada.