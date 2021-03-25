Large tornadoes wallop Alabama, 5 reported dead

A tornado produced “significant” damage in the Birmingham, Alabama, area on Thursday amid the second major tornado outbreak this month to strike the region, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service reported that five people were killed from Thursday's tornado outbreak. The deaths were all reported in Ohatchee, Alabama.

Amid the outbreak, a supercell storm produced a series of tornadoes that caused significant damage in the southern suburbs of Birmingham.The tornado continued on the ground east of Birmingham over Ohatchee.

The Storm Prediction Center flagged Thursday’s tornado watch for some of the South as a “Particularly Dangerous Situation.”

The Pelham, Alabama, Police Department confirmed that multiple homes have been damaged. A number of roads in the area are impassable, the department says.

The department tweeted video of some of the damage.

Crosscreek Damage pic.twitter.com/4ug7hjvs51 — Pelham Police Dept (@PelhamPoliceAL) March 25, 2021

Whorton Bend, Alabama, fire said that multiple homes have been damaged in the town.

Several people on social media shared video of the tornado, which appeared to show a wedge-shaped funnel scrapping the ground.

@spann my husband sent me this from Pelham about 20 min ago... pic.twitter.com/WYbivOU55e — jean parmesan (rip lucille bluth) (@bananastandmgmt) March 25, 2021

Storms are expected to continue in the South well into the evening on Thursday.