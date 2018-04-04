Kroger merging with Target? Unlikely, but intriguing

CINCINNATI — It has been nearly two weeks since media reports first raised then swatted down the prospect of a Target Corp. merger with the Kroger Co.

And what have we learned? The deal might make sense from a territorial point of view but not so much in financial terms.

The idea captured Wall Street’s attention for just a few hours. Fast Company magazine, citing several anonymous sources, said Kroger and Target were discussing a merger.

CNBC, citing one anonymous source, said they were not.

Both companies declined to comment on the speculation. Barclay’s analyst Karen Short published a note arguing the idea made some sense. Oppenheimer’s Rupesh Parikh said the most likely outcome is a partnership between the companies involving Shipt, a home-delivery service Target acquired in December.

Each company saw a brief spike in their share price Friday, but both surrendered most of those gains before the week’s closing bell. Since then, however, each company saw some resurgence in their share price, as if investors were asking, “What would a combined Target and Kroger look like?”

This is the answer to that question:

This map shows Kroger (blue) and Target locations nationwide

Chain Store Guide mapped out the footprints of both companies in a graphic that shows all Kroger locations in blue and Target stores in red. One thing that’s evident from the map is the lack of overlap between these retail giants.