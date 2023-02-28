Kawasho Foods USA Inc. recalls canned shrimp product for leaking

New York's Kawasho Foods USA Inc. issued a voluntary recall of its canned Geisha medium shrimp in the 4 oz size after reports of the cans swelling, bursting and leaking.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said in a release that the company is concerned about potential pathogens in the food product and is asking customers not to consume it and return it to the place of purchase.

The canned product was sold by major retailers including Walmart, Albertsons in California, Colorado and Utah and Safeway.

The company says the shrimp is packaged in a 4 oz metal can with UPC 071140003909 imprinted on the label.

The lot under recall is LGC12W12E22, with a best by date of May 12, 2026.