Justice Department charges Russian oligarch, dismantles cybercrime operation

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Justice Department says it has charged a Russian oligarch with sanctions and that officials have taken down a cybercrime operation controlled by a Russian military intelligence agency.

The actions were announced at a news conference Wednesday with Attorney General Merrick Garland and other officials.

The case against Konstantin Malofeyev accuses him of trying to evade earlier Treasury Department sanctions by seeking to secretly acquire media organizations across Europe.

Malofeyev reportedly provided financing to Russians who promoted separatism in Crimea.

Officials also seized millions of dollars they say are traceable to the sanction violations.

"The Justice Department will continue to use all of its authorities to hold accountable Russian oligarchs and others who seek to evade U.S. sanctions," Garland said Wednesday.