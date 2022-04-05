Supreme Court nominee clears another procedural hurdle in Senate

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson cleared another procedural hurdle in the Senate on Tuesday.

Jackson's nomination will move forward after a 53-47 vote.

Republican Senators Mitt Romney, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski joined all Democrats in supporting Jackson.

Sen. Chuck Schumer said he wants the final vote to confirm Jackson to take place on Thursday.

Jackson's confirmation is all but assured. With three Republicans supporting Jackson, she is expected to receive more than the 51 votes needed to be confirmed.

Once confirmed, Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.

She will replace Justice Stephen Breyer, who is retiring at the end of the term.