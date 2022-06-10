Judge blocks Texas from investigating some families of trans youth

A Texas judge has temporarily blocked the state from investigating some families of transgender children who have received gender-confirming care.

The judge on Friday issued a temporary restraining order halting the state's investigations of three families who sued.

The order also prevents the state from opening any similar investigations against members of the LGBTQ advocacy group PFLAG Inc. The group reportedly has more than 600 members in Texas.

The ruling comes about a month after the Texas Supreme Court allowed the state to investigate parents of transgender youth for child abuse while blocking the investigation of one family that had sued.

According to the Texas Tribune, the state has already ruled out allegations of child abuse against one family, but there are at least eight more cases against others families still open.