Ohio jewelry thieves flag down police to get out of the cold

AKRON, Ohio - A 14 and 16-year-old accused of breaking into a department store overnight and stealing jewelry were arrested after they flagged down police because it was too cold for them outside.

The jewelry heist happened Wednesday night around 11 p.m. at Chapel Hill Mall's J.C. Penney, 2000 Britain Road, in Akron, Ohio.

According to a police report, the teens hid in the store until closing time and then used a hammer to break several jewelry counters and take the merchandise inside them.

With the doors already locked for the night, the teens left the store by breaking out a north-side glass door.

A couple hours later officers received a call from Summa Hospital about two teenagers that were standing outside the hospital. When police arrived, police say the teens flagged officers down and said they were cold.

The 14 and 16-year-old were found to have multiple pieces of jewelry on them with the store tags still attached. Authorities also found knives on them, and one teen had an unloaded handgun.

The two were charged with breaking and entering, theft, criminal damaging, criminal trespassing and carrying a concealed weapon.