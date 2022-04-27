Watch
Jessica Watkins becomes 1st Black woman to take part in extended space mission

John Raoux/AP
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, April 27, 2022. NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Robert Hines, and Jessica Watkins, and European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti on the Crew Dragon spacecraft begin a six-month expedition on the International Space Station. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
SpaceX Crew Launch
Posted at 12:19 PM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 13:19:46-04

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX has launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA, less than two days after completing a flight chartered by millionaires.

The Falcon rocket blasted off before dawn Wednesday from Florida's Kennedy Space Center.

The crew includes the first Black woman making a long-term spaceflight, NASA's Jessica Watkins.

Watkins reflected on the significance of her achievement during an interview with NPR.

"I think it really is just a tribute to the legacy of the Black women astronauts that have come before me, as well as to the exciting future ahead," she said.

Also on board: the European Space Agency's lone female astronaut, Samantha Cristoforetti of Italy.

It's the first time NASA has sent up a crew comprised equally of men and women.

They should reach the space station Wednesday night.

