Jehovah’s Witnesses resume door knocking after pandemic hiatus

Jehovah’s Witnesses are knocking on doors again.

They resumed door-to-door ministry on Sept. 1. The practice was suspended for more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dan Sideris told The Associated Press that he was nervous about going door-to-door again, but the experience turned out to be a good one for him.

“It all came back quite naturally because we don’t have a canned speech,” he said. “We try to engage with people about what’s in their heart, and what we say comes from our hearts.”

Jehovah’s Witnesses say they go door-to-door because are following the example of early Christians who found the practice a good way to reach people.

During the pandemic, they tried to reach people through letters and phone calls.

There are reportedly more than 1.2 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the United States.