Jan. 6 House panel subpoenas former White House counsel Pat Cipollone

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2001 Capitol riot has subpoenaed former White House counsel Pat Cipollone.

The next hearings likely won’t come until after the House returns from recess the week of July 11.

The panel said on social media, "The Select Committee has subpoenaed former White House Counsel Pasquale “Pat” Cipollone for deposition testimony as a part of the committee’s investigation"

Previous witnesses testified Cipollone was in meetings where lawyers debated strategies to overturn former President Trump’s election loss. The committee says that it needs Cipollone’s testimony after receiving other evidence that made him “uniquely positioned to testify,” the Associated Press reported.

The panel, which was scheduled to go on hiatus after holding its fifth hearing a week ago, opted to call a surprise hearing on Tuesday to listen to testimony from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.

Hutchinson outlined surprising details, including stating that Trump had first-hand knowledge that attendees of his Stop The Steal rally were armed. She also claimed that Trump was enraged that Secret Service agents would not drive him to the Capitol on Jan. 6 as his supporters stormed the complex to stop the counting of the Electoral College.

Rep. Pete Aguilar, a Democrat serving on the committee, said on CNN’s “New Day” that there will be potentially two more hearings that will shed more light on the attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Once the committee has concluded its hearings, it will release a report of its findings.

“There is two full potential hearings moving forward, talking about the specific timeline that we know the president didn't take action, these 187 minutes,” he said. “We feel that there is more to talk to with domestic extremism as well and the role that individuals played in December leading to Jan. 6th. We think that there are more stories to tell, and we look forward to sharing that with the American public.”

Most of the hearings have had a central theme with a tight cadence. Unlike typical congressional hearings, generally, only Chair Bennie Thompson and one committee member does the questioning.