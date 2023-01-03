Jan. 6 committee shuts down after 18-month investigation

The Jan. 6 House select committee investigating former President Donald Trump for alleged crimes related to the insurrection involving his supporters on the U.S. Capital on Jan. 6, 2021 will officially end on Tuesday.

The panel produced a 814-page final report on its findings after an 18-month investigation.

Chairman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi and Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney Wyoming said in a statement, “Accountability is now critical to thwart any other future scheme to overturn an election.”

“We have made a series of criminal referrals, and our system of Justice is responsible for what comes next,” the statement read.

While much of the committee's work has been public, some of it, including video taped interviews of witnesses, won't be immediately made public.

Videos, and some other records, were sent to the National Archives which and would have to be made available to the public in at least 50 years, following law.

The panel's investigation concluded with it finding that former President Trump coordinated a multi-level "conspiracy," and was the inspiration for a violent mob of his supporters storming the Capitol to try and disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden's presidential election win.

California Rep. Zoe Lofgren said, “This is the most intense investigation I’ve been involved in.”

Lofgren has been in the House of Representatives for nearly 30 years.

“I have never been involved in anything as wide ranging and intense,” Lofgren said.

The committee's findings have been sent to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and it will now be up to the DOJ to decide what happens next.