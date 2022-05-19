Jan. 6 committee requests info from lawmaker about Capitol tour

The congressional committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol is requesting to speak with Rep. Barry Loudermilk.

The committee says it has evidence that the Republican from Georgia might have information regarding a tour through parts of the Capitol on January 5, 2021.

Loudermilk is not subpoenaed. The committee is seeking his voluntary cooperation.

A letter to Loudermilk says the committee has reviewed evidence that contradicts statements from Republicans who appeared to downplay whether people who participated in the rally for former President Donald Trump were at the Capitol on Jan. 5.

Loudermilk is the latest lawmaker to get a request to speak with the committee. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and several other Republicans were subpoenaed last week.