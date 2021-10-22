Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Italian DJ claims Conor McGregor launched unprovoked attack

items.[0].image.alt
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/ Invision/AP
Conor McGregor arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Conor McGregor
Posted at 8:31 PM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 21:31:28-04

An Italian DJ is pressing charges against Conor McGregor, according to multiple news outlets.

Francesco Facchinetti claims the MMA fighter punched him in the face at a hotel in Rome on Saturday, according to CNN.

Facchinetti said the unprovoked attack happened as a night of partying was ending.

"He is dangerous, he needs to be stopped," Facchinetti told CNN.

McGregor is no stranger to run-ins with the law. He was arrested in 2019 after slapping a phone out of a fan's hand. Charges were eventually dropped.

McGregor also reached a plea deal after launching an attack on a bus full of fellow MMA fighters in 2018.

The Irish-born fighter has not commented on the latest allegations.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7