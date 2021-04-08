IRS: Many federal beneficiaries receive stimulus checks this week

The IRS said that 25 million economic stimulus checks have gone out this week, totaling 156 million total payments since the government began disbursing checks last month.

The payments began processing last Friday, and were expected to hit bank accounts by Wednesday.

The largest chunk of checks went to Social Security recipients who did not file a 2019 or 2020 tax return. All told, 19 million Social Security recipients are in the process of receiving payments.

An additional 3 million payments went to those on Supplemental Security Income.

The majority of the payments sent out this week were via direct deposit.

The IRS also announced that those on VA benefits should start receiving checks next week.

Most Americans making up to $75,000 a year are getting a direct payment of $1,400 (couples making up to $150,000 a year will get $2,800). Heads of households making up to $112,500 annually also will receive the full $1,400.

Those making $75,000 to $80,000 ($150,000 to $160,000 for couples) will get a prorated check. Those making over $80,000 ($160,000 for couples) will not receive a check.

The IRS is using “adjusted gross income” to determine income eligibility for payments. If you have not filed a 2020 tax return, the IRS will use 2019 tax information to determine eligibility.