Several weapons, cash found in fugitives' vehicle when they were caught in Indiana

The autopsy of a former corrections officer is taking place Tuesday, after her death ended an 11-day manhunt.

"This has ended a very long and stressful and challenging week and a half,” said Sheriff Rick Singleton of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.

Vicky White is believed to have helped inmate Casey White escape from an Alabama prison. In fact, she is believed to have been the mastermind behind the jailbreak.

Authorities caught the two fugitives Monday in Evansville, Indiana, after a short car chase.

Sheriff Dave Wedding said the two had paid for a 14-day stay at a hotel and had been in town for at least one week.

They were discovered after an officer noticed their vehicle at the hotel. That's when the U.S. Marshals were called over and a chase ensued.

Sheriff Wedding said the fugitives drove through a parking lot before leading officers through a grass field. Officers were able to push the Cadillac into a ditch, which helped corner the fugitives.

Casey White told officers they originally planned on a "shootout with law enforcement" if they were chased.

When the vehicle crashed, Vicky White shot herself, Wedding said. Casey White gave up when officers approached the car.

Officers tried to save Vicky White's life, but she "suffered grave injury," Wedding said.

She later died at the hospital.

Investigators found several weapons, as well as $29,000 in cash in the car. It appears the two were driving a Ford F-150 that they purchased before they got ahold of the Cadillac.

The fugitives also had "multiple wigs" to hide their appearance, investigators said.

Casey White is cooperating with investigators and has signed a waiver of extradition to be returned to a different facility in Alabama.

"He's not getting out of this jail again. I’ll assure you that,” said Sheriff Singleton.