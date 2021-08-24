Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Indiana man survives grizzly attack in Denali National Park

items.[0].image.alt
Becky Bohrer/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2016, file photo sightseeing buses and tourists are seen at a pullout popular for taking in views of North America's tallest peak, Denali, in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File)
Alaska Climber Killed
Posted at 6:39 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 19:39:05-04

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 55-year-old Indiana man is in stable condition at a Fairbanks hospital after being attacked by a grizzly bear in Alaska's Denali National Park.

The man was hiking alone in dense fog Monday evening when the bear with two cubs attacked from about 100 feet away.

The man was able to use bear spray, but only after he was knocked to the ground.

The bear broke off the attack and left, and the man walked a mile and a half to a visitors center for help.

He suffered puncture wounds to his calf, left ribs, and left shoulder.

The man's name hasn't been released.

According to the Associated Press, the man was transported to a nearby hospital, then later transferred to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.

The AP reported that park officials do not plan to locate the bear since it appears the attack was defensive in nature.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7