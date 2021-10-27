Watch
In-N-Out Burger shut down in California for defying health order

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2021, file photo, signs advising vaccination and face mask requirements and no indoor dining are displayed on the door of an In-N-Out restaurant in San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf. The restaurant's indoor dining was shut down this month by health authorities for not demanding proof of vaccination. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Posted at 9:08 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 22:08:13-04

An In-N-Out Burger restaurant in the Bay Area was shut down for reportedly violating local COVID-19 policies.

Contra Costa County requires restaurants to ask customers to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result.

According to The Mercury News, the In-N-Out restaurant in Pleasant Hill is now shut down indefinitely.

The publication reports that the restaurant had previously been fined for refusing to comply with the county's policy to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The closure comes a week after an In-N-Out Burger location in San Francisco was temporarily shut down for the same reason.

An official for In-N-Out Burger told The Mercury News that it refuses "to become the vaccination police for any government.”

