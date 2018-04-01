How to check where Facebook thinks you stand on politics

PHOENIX - Users have become more and more aware of Facebook tracking your personal data, with many now taking steps to better secure their information on the social media site.

Most recently, online users have become more aware of the fact that Facebook keeps track of what it thinks your political affiliation is, based on what you post and what posts and pages you like.

This data is most likely used to find relative advertisements and pages to show you in your news feed, but some say it is an invasion of privacy.

If you’d like to check where Facebook thinks you stand on politics, take the following steps:

Go to your settings –> ads –> your information –> your categories –> and look at the category of US politics

Categories include very liberal, liberal, moderate, conservative or very conservative.