Heroic 3-year-old credited with saving mother's life in Michigan

A Sterling Heights, Michigan mother is crediting her 3-year-old's quick thinking with saving her life after she got help when she had a seizure.

Jessa Lavely said she and her daughter Savannah were on a walk blocks from her home on Saturday when she started to feel bad.

“I felt a little funny. I have a history of seizures, so I felt a little off,” Lavely said.

She said all she remembers is passing out and coming to surrounded by EMS and police. That was thanks to her daughter. The toddler ran back home, having to cross streets along the way and banged on the door of her home to get help.

“I opened the door and there she was and she said, ‘You need to come quickly. My mommy fell and she can’t get up,’” Jan Fleming, Jessa’s mother, said.

Savannah led Jessa’s parents back to where she fell and they quickly got help. Jessa is doing okay today but is still in awe of her daughters quick actions.

“It gave me a lot of anxiety thinking about all the bad things that could have happened but then I was just super proud of her,” Lavely said. “I just couldn’t believe that she would know to run home and which house was ours because she’s three.”