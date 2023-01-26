Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Here are the top dog names of 2022

American,Staffordshire,Terrier,Puppies,Sitting,In,A,Box
Shutterstock
American,Staffordshire,Terrier,Puppies,Sitting,In,A,Box
Posted at 2:59 PM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 15:59:21-05

You may hear a lot of people calling for Luna or Max the next time you're at the dog park. Those were the top names in 2022 for female and male dogs, according to the American Kennel Club.

The organization compiled the list of most popular dog names by looking through its purebred dog registration and Canine Partner mixed-breed enrollment statistics.

The Top 10 Names for Female Dogs

  1. Luna
  2. Bella
  3. Daisy
  4. Lucy
  5. Willow
  6. Penny
  7. Sadie
  8. Maggie
  9. Rosie
  10. Ruby

The Top 10 Names for Male Dogs

  1. Max
  2. Milo
  3. Cooper
  4. Charlie
  5. Teddy
  6. Tucker
  7. Buddy
  8. Bear
  9. Rocky
  10. Leo

The AKC notes that coming up with a name for a new pet can be a big decision.

“Dogs are an important part of our families, and people take great care in choosing a name,” said American Kennel Club Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo. “It’s fun to see if a dog’s personality is reflected in its name.”

Report a typo

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7