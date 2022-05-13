Heinz developing ketchup bottles made from wood pulp

Heinz announced Friday that it is working on the "ketchup bottle of tomorrow."

The company said it has teamed up with Pulpex to develop a ketchup bottle made from 100% sustainably sourced wood pulp.

Prototype testing is the next step, Heinz said. The bottle will then be tested with consumers before going on the market.

“We hope to bring this bottle to market and to be the first sauce brand to provide consumers this choice in their purchasing decisions, as many consumers today are looking for more sustainable packaging options,” said Rashida La Lande, EVP & Global General Counsel and Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer at Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz Company aims to make all packaging recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025.

“Packaging waste is an industrywide challenge that we must all do our part to address,” said Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio.

Heinz said the newer bottles would not replace the iconic glass bottles or plastic bottles, which are recyclable.