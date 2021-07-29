Harvey Weinstein: 1 sexual assault count dismissed, for now

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge has dismissed one of 11 sexual assault counts against Harvey Weinstein, giving the former movie mogul and convicted rapist a victory that could be temporary.

Judge Lisa Lench agreed with his defense attorneys Thursday that a count alleging sexual battery by restraint in 2010 was too old and outside the statute of limitations.

But she said the prosecution could refile the charge in a different way.

The 69-year-old Weinstein was in the courtroom for the hearing.

He pleaded not guilty to all 11 counts in his first California court appearance last week.

According to the Associated Press, Weinstein pleaded not guilty to four counts of rape and seven counts of other sexual assault.

Five women, who have accused Weinstein, have not been identified, the AP reported.

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault in New York.