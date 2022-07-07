Griner pleads guilty to drug smuggling charges in Russia

MOSCOW — Jailed American basketball star Brittney Griner reportedly pleaded guilty to drug smuggling charges in Russia.

"I'd like to plead guilty, your honor. But there was no intent. I didn't want to break the law," Griner said, according to Reuters.

NPR reports that Griner said she mistakenly packed marijuana in her luggage.

Griner’s trial began last week amid a growing chorus of calls for Washington to do more to secure her release nearly five months after her arrest.

A senior Russian diplomat warned Thursday that U.S. criticism of how Russia’s handling the case wouldn’t help her release prospects.

The White House previously said it is pursuing “every avenue to bring Brittney home.”

Griner was detained at a Moscow airport after vape canisters with cannabis oil allegedly were found in her luggage.

She faces up to 10 years in prison.