Google features activist Stacey Park Milburn on homepage

Google honored Stacey Park Milbern with a Google Doodle on the site’s homepage Thursday.

Milbern was a Korean American activist who championed for disability justice.

She was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy when she was born.

During the pandemic, Milbern and friends from the disabled community created the Disability Justice Culture Club to help underserved populations, especially those who did not have acces to soap and water, Milbern told KQED.

The group distributed kits with masks, vitamins, gloves and hand sanitizer.

Earlier in her life, Milbern helped pass a law in North Carolina that required schools to teach about the history of disability.

After moving to California, she was the Director of programs at the Center of Independent Living.

She later became part of the President's Committee for People with Intellectual Disabilities.

In a video posted by Google, Milbern is remembered for being “incredibly funny, incredibly loving, but also very fierce.”

Milbern died in May of 2020 after experiencing complications during a surgery on her 33rd birthday.

Thursday would have been her 35th birthday.