Good Samaritans rescue driver having medical emergency behind the wheel

A group of good Samaritans helped save a driver having a medical emergency.

Video from the May 5 incident showed people swarming a car rolling through a Boynton Beach, Fla. intersection. They collectively stopped the car and were able to pull the car into a nearby gas station.

There, the driver was able to receive medical attention. Officials released the video in hopes of identifying and honor those who helped the woman.

Soon after the video was released, police said they have been in touch with several of the helpers.

The police said they hope to bring them together at the police department to reunite the woman with those who saved her.