Good Samaritan saves Florida woman and dog from burning home

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A man driving through Fort Myers Beach Tuesday afternoon rescued a woman and her dog from a burning home.

James Cullen says he saw the flames from the road. As he got closer, he could hear a woman yelling.

According to Cullen, the woman grabbed her dog and jumped onto Cullen's back so she could escape the house.

"I walked up the stairs, and I just said, 'Grab on,'" Cullen said. "...I was scared. I was. I thought, 'Someone's going to be dying.' But the girl got out, a dog got out. Hopefully, the puppy made it out where. That's all I hope."

Fort Myers Fire Chief Matt Love said the fire started at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Flames went through the roof of the two-story home. One person was transported to the hospital after being rescued.

The cause of the fire has not been released. There were thunderstorms in the area at the time.

