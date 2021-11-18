German disease control head warns of 'terrible Christmas'

The head of Germany’s disease control agency has warned that the country faces a “really terrible Christmas” unless steps are taken to counter the sharp rise in coronavirus infections.

German lawmakers are debating measures Thursday that would replace the nationwide epidemic rules which will expire at the end of the month.

The Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s disease control agency, said Thursday that 65,371 newly confirmed cases had been reported in a single day, continuing the upward trend that experts have been warning about for weeks.

The agency’s director, Lothar Wieler, said Germany needs to increase its vaccination rates to significantly above 75%, from 67.7% at present.

Some regions in Germany have vaccination rates as low as 57.6%.