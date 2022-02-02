Gas prices up in several states as winter storm moves in

As several states brace for another massive winter storm, gas prices are up.

Analysts at GasBuddy report demand for gasoline rose 19.1% Tuesday from the previous week.

The average price across the United States was $3.40 per gallon and $3.74 per gallon for diesel fuel.

Some of the cities that experienced the biggest price jumps from Tuesday to Wednesday included Midland, Michigan; Cape Coral, Florida; and Kansas City.

Midland, Michigan and Cape Coral both saw a 16-cent hike overnight.

Other cities in Florida, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Missouri had price hikes of at least 10-cents per gallon, according to GasBuddy data.

States in the Great Lakes region typically see gas prices move first and experience sharper price increases than any other region in the U.S.

More than 100 million people are under winter weather alerts.

The winter storm is expected to stretch from the Rockies to New England, and as far south as Texas.