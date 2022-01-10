Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Funeral service held for Florida deputies who died by suicide

The couple's 1-month-old son has reportedly been adopted by a "close" family relative.
items.[0].videoTitle
A funeral service for Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco was held Saturday at West Side Church in Fort Pierce.
deputy-funeral-010822-01.jpg
Posted at 4:36 PM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 17:36:11-05

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A funeral service for two St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputies who took their own lives was held Saturday in Fort Pierce.

"Today, we say goodbye to our brother and sister, Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco. May you rest in peace," said Sheriff Ken Mascara in a statement on social media. "We greatly appreciate the outpouring of support and love from our fellow law enforcement agencies and the community."

Mascara said Osteen, 24, attempted to take his own life on New Year's Eve and was taken off life support two days later.

Mascara said Pacheco, 23, took her own life on Jan. 4 following Osteen's death.

The pair shared a 1-month-old son.

According to NBC News and People, the child has been adopted by a "close" family relative.

Anyone struggling with thoughts of suicide is encouraged to call 211 or the National Suicide Hotline at 800-273-TALK.

Jason Davis at WPTV first reported this story.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7