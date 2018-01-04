Frozen biscuits recalled from 12 states over listeria concerns

Frozen biscuits that were sold in 12 states have been recalled due to listeria concerns.

T. Marzetti Co. recalled 23 brands of their frozen biscuit dough as a precautionary measure because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The products were distributed in the following states:

Indiana

Kentucky

Louisiana

Tennessee

North Carolina

South Carolina

Pennsylvania

Texas

Virginia

The Food and Drug Administration says no illnesses have been reported from the products.

Listeria is an organism that could cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people or people with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA.

Symptoms of Listeria infection include:

High Fever

Severe Headache

Stiffness

Nausea

Abdominal Pain

Diarrhea

PHOTOS | Affected product labels

All “Best By” dates of the following products are included in this recall:

Item #

Full UPC Description Count per pkg 0788002640 SOUTHERN HOME 20 OLD FASHIONED BUTTERMILK STYLE BISCUITS 20 ct 1116103754 SHUR FINE OLD FASIONED SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS 12 ct 1116103755 SHUR FINE OLD FASIONED BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 12 ct 1122503092 VALU TIME SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS 20 ct 1122508421 VALU TIME BUTTERMILK STYLE BISCUITS 20 ct 3582604815 FOOD LION HOMESTYLE BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 12 ct 3680004683 FOOD CLUB SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS 12 ct 3680007549 FOOD CLUB BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 12 ct 3825911726 SE GROCERS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 12 ct 3825911892 SE GROCERS SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS 20 ct 4129075433 PIGGLY WIGGLY BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 20 ct 4129075434 PIGGLY WIGGLY HOMESTYLE BISCUITS 20 ct 4164300718 LOWES FOODS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 20 ct 4164300719 LOWES FOODS SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS 20 ct 5193333968 PREMIUM PICK 5 BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 20 ct 7145220434 MORNING FRESH FARMS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 12 ct 7229200025 MARSHALLS OLD FASHIONED SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS 12 ct 8685402591 LAURA LYNN SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS 12 ct 8685404014 LAURA LYNN BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 12 ct 8685404894 LAURA LYNN 20CT BUTTERMILK BISCUIT 20 ct 8826703140 SOUTHERN HOME SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS 12 ct 8826703141 SOUTHERN HOME 20CT SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS 20 ct 8826703152 SOUTHERN HOME BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 12 ct

The FDA says because the products are not ready-to-eat if the proper baking instructions are followed they should reduce consumer risk, but mishandling or improper baking could still cause illness.