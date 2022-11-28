Frontier drops customer service phone line, offers chat service

Frontier Airlines no longer offers the traditional phone customer service option. The carrier said recently transitioned to a fully digital model.

Frontier has a chatbot on its website that provides answers to common questions.

"If live agent support is needed, we have live chat available 24 hours a day / 7 days a week," Frontier said in a statement.

The carrier said customers can also reach out for assistance on social media channels like Facebook and Twitter. In addition, Frontier is available on Whatsapp.

The chat service is reportedly a cost-cutting move. According to CNBC, Jack Filene, Frontier’s senior vice president of customers, told investors earlier this year that the chat agents can handle about three times the amount of inquiries as phone agents.

Frontier isn't the first airline to only offer this type of service. Breeze Airways also doesn't have a customer service line either. It asks that customers contact them through Facebook Messenger, text or email.