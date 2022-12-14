France beats Morocco for spot in World Cup final against Argentina

France moved on to his second straight World Cup final after a 2-0 victory over surprise semifinalist Morocco on Tuesday.

The defending World Cup champions scored in the fifth minute of the game. Theo Hernandez headed a ball into the back of the net after Morocco's defense failed to clear it from the penalty box.

Morocco nearly tied the game right before the half, but the bicycle kick ricocheted off the goalpost.

France put the game out of reach in the 79th minute when Randal Kolo Muani scored off a deflection.

Morocco would apply pressure in the final minutes, but they couldn't get the ball by the French goalkeeper.

France will take on Argentina in the finals on Sunday. Both teams are seeking their third World Cup championships.

Morocco will play Croatia in the third-place game on Saturday.