Four women will make history with Super Bowl flyover

U.S. Navy<br/>
Posted at 12:19 PM, Feb 10, 2023
Four women will be part of the Navy’s Super Bowl flyover Sunday, commemorating the 50-year anniversary of women flying in the Navy.

In 1973, eight women started Naval flight school and within a year, six had earned their Wings of Gold.

Fifty years later, the Navy said its Super Bowl formation will include two F/A-18F Super Hornets from the Flying Eagle” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, an F-35C Lightning II from the Warhawks of VFA-97, and an EA-18G Growler from the Vikings of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129.

Lt. Katie Martinez will be flying one of the VFA-122 aircraft over the stadium Sunday.

“It’s not a feeling I can even put into words,” said Martinez. “It doesn’t get bigger than the Super Bowl, and I am humbled and honored to be able to participate with my friends and fellow Naval Aviators as part of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

The planes arrived in Arizona on Wednesday.

The women will be part of the first all-female crew to fly over the Super Bowl. Their flyover will come during the national anthem on Sunday.

