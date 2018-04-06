Four Marines killed in helicopter crash in California identified

Freeze Warning issued April 6 at 4:12AM CDT expiring April 7 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Alfalfa, Atoka, Blaine, Bryan, Canadian, Cleveland, Coal, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Grant, Harper, Hughes, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, Major, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Roger Mills, Seminole, Woods, Woodward
EL CENTRO, Calif. -- The four Marines who died in a Marine Corps helicopter crash during a training mission in El Centro Tuesday have been identified.
Military officials say Capt. Samuel A. Schultz, 28, of Huntington Valley, Pennsylvania; First Lt. Samuel D. Phillips, 27, of Pinehurst, North Carolina; Gunnery Sgt. Derik Holley, 33, of Dayton, Ohio; and Lance Cpl. Taylor J. Conrad, 24, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, all died in the crash.
According to officials, the CH-53E Stallion helicopter took off from the Strategic Expeditionary Landing Field at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms to conduct squadron training.