Former US Senator, GOP presidential nominee Bob Dole dies at 98

Former U.S. senator and Republican presidential nominee Bob Dole has died.

He was 98.

His wife's foundation, The Elizabeth Dole Foundation, confirmed his death on Sunday.

"It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep," the foundation said on social media. "At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years."

In February, Dole announced that he'd been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

According to the Wall Street Journal, from 1942 to 1948, he served in the US Army. He was also awarded a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart for his service in World War II.

He was first elected to Congress in 1961 and ran for president several times before becoming the Republican nominee in 1996 before losing to Bill Clinton, the New York Times reported.

He is survived by his wife and their daughter, Robin.