Former student accused of killing University of Arizona professor

A professor at the Univerisity of Arizona was shot and killed on the campus in Tucson, authorities said.

Police said the suspect is a former student.

According to university police, they received a call about the student being in a campus building on Wednesday. The caller reported that the student wasn't supposed to be in the building, police said.

“The caller wanted the man escorted out of the building," Arizona Police Department Chief Paula Balafas stated.

Shortly after, gunshots were reported, Balafas said. The professor, Dr. Thomas Meixner, was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect left the area. However, Balafas said he was pulled over in a small town southwest of Phoenix Wednesday evening.

Police have not detailed what, if any, relationship Meixner had with the suspected shooter.

Meixner was the head of the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Science.

"This incident is a deep shock to our community, and it is a tragedy," said university President Robert C. Robbins. "I have no words that can undo it, but I grieve with you for the loss, and I am pained especially for Tom’s family members, colleagues and students."