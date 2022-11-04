Former President Donald Trump eyeing a mid-November announcement, reports say

Former President Donald Trump is planning to announce his intentions to run for the presidency in 2024 in mid-November, according to multiple reports. If he ends up running, he would try to become just the second U.S. president to have two non-consecutive terms.

The New York Times is reporting that Trump could announce as soon as Nov. 14, according to sources. CNN reports he could announce in the third week of November.

Trump has hinted multiple times on the campaign trail that he plans on running.

“In order to make our country successful, safe and glorious again, I will probably have to do it again,” Trump told supporters at an Oct. 22 rally.

How Trump’s potential announcement would impact the ongoing investigation into his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House remains a question.

CNN has reported that the Department of Justice would consider hiring a special counsel to handle the investigation. The purpose of a special counsel would be to shield the DOJ from using its investigation for political purposes.

During Trump’s tenure, the Department of Justice had two special counsels, one looking into Russian interference in the 2016 election and one that investigated the origins of the FBI’s investigation into Trump’s campaign.