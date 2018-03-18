ABERDEEN - Glen “Big Baby” Davis, former NBA player best known for his role on the 2008 championship Boston Celtics, was arrested at a Hampton Inn in Aberdeen, Maryland last month.

According to court records, the hotel owner smelled marijuana coming from Davis' room on February 7th.

When the owner knocked on room 208, someone inside the room told him to “F--- off!”

Aberdeen police then responded to the hotel and Davis gave signed consent to search his room

"They recovered 126 grams of marijuana,” said Aberdeen Police Lieutenant William Reiber, “In addition to that there was a brief case that contained $92,164 of U.S. currency along with a ledger that contained language which is consistent with someone involved in the sale and distribution of narcotics."

The ledger was of names of people of who owed money along with baggies for individual packaging of a quarter pound of marijuana.

The strains were called "Sour D" and "Berry," all from a Los Angeles wholesaler court records show Davis told police he was in business with.

It all resulted Davis’ arrest followed by an indictment weeks later on seven counts of drug possession and distribution.

Aberdeen Police say it was during the booking process when it became apparent who Davis is in the sports world.

He told officers he was in Harford County, Maryland visiting family.

"There was a statement that was made about the purpose of the trip but at the end of the day we don't know exactly,” Lt. Reiber said, “There was an investigation, it is still ongoing. It is still making its way through the justice system "

Davis' attorney, who could not do an on-camera interview about this case said that Mr. Davis adamantly maintains his innocence and looks forward to his day in court to clear his good name.

Glen “Big Baby” Davis is due in a Bel Air courtroom early next month.