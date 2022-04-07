Former employee blamed for Cash App data breach

More than 8 million Cash App users could be impacted by a data breach.

In a report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Block, the company that owns Cash App, said a former employee downloaded reports that included names and brokerage account numbers.

The reports from Cash App Investing did not include usernames, passwords, social security numbers or payment card information, Block said.

The employee reportedly had access to the reports prior to his employment ending.

Block said it is contacting all current and former users who may have been impacted. The company says it has also informed law enforcement about the breach.